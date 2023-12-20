Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s 5th Largest Position

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

