Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

