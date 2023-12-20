Gleason Group Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.