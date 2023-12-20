3,180 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

