Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Reduced by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $773.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,432. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $781.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $675.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $657.34.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

