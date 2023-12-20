Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Trading Down 1.9 %

Humana stock traded down $8.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $454.83. 249,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.20. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

