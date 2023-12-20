Twele Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,737,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
