Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.33.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

