NatWest Group plc Sells 57 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NatWest Group plc trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

AMGN opened at $278.44 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

