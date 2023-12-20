General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $253.93 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.