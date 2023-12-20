NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

