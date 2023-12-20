Mendota Financial Group LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.70. 129,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,462. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.16.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

