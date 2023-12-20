The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,715 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $51,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,852,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $380,211,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.68. 824,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,865. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

