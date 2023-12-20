Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Cut by Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 6.1% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

