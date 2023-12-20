RVW Wealth LLC Sells 7,780 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

EFA stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

