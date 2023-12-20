AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IJH opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.87 and its 200-day moving average is $256.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $278.74.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

