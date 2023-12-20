Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 141,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

