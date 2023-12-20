DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,776 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $234.52. The stock had a trading volume of 192,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

