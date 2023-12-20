DnB Asset Management AS Sells 28,789 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,789 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 0.7% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $123,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $436.08. 229,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,071. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $441.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

