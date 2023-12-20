Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. 713,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,137. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

