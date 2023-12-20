A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $429,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,287 shares of company stock worth $14,370,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $58.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,810,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.