Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.42. 351,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

