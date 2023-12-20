DnB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $81,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $932.61 and a 200 day moving average of $884.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.45 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market cap of $531.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

