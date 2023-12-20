Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.58. 6,715,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,684,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,168.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $143.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

