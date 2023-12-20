Single Point Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after buying an additional 707,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VEA opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.