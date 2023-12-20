McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Mastercard by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,888,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $425.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $426.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

