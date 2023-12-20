Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,628 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.