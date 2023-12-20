Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

