Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after acquiring an additional 309,721 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,070,525,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.05. 735,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,841,332. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

