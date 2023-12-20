IFP Advisors Inc Sells 17,438 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,438 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,494. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

