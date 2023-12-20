iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,046,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IJR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.46. 1,601,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,910. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.