Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.40. 43,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,072. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $476.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

