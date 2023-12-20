Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 377,147 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $55.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

