Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,091,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

