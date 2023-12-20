Mendota Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after buying an additional 591,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,767,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 803,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 510,529 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LMBS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. 34,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,718. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

