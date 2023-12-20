Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $604.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The firm has a market cap of $275.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

