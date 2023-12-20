Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

