Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $7.07 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,579 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,774,000 after purchasing an additional 616,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,460,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. 74,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,023. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

