Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $541.56 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $551.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.