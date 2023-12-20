Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,790,178,000 after buying an additional 1,974,404,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after buying an additional 899,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,892,000 after buying an additional 243,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

