Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

