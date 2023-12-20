Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

SYK stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $292.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $237.47 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.