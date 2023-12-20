Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of LKQ worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 266.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 16.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. LKQ’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.