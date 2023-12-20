Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $495.02 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $496.14. The firm has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.66 and a 200-day moving average of $426.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.42.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

