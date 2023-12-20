RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $621.46 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $622.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $545.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.