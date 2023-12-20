Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.11. The stock had a trading volume of 124,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,153. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $311.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.35 and its 200 day moving average is $263.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

