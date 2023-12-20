Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.45 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.24.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.98. 633,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,315. The company has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $296.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.