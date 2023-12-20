Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.79 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $292.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.15. The stock has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

