McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $278.59 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $278.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

