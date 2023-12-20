DnB Asset Management AS Sells 578,619 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,465,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 578,619 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $87,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $869,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. 5,873,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,797,273. The company has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.65, a PEG ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

